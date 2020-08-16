Aquaman 2, James Wan promises horror news for the film with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard

Share it:

During a recent promotional interview James Wan, director and producer of the blockbuster Aquaman, confirmed that the expected sequel with Jason Momoa is Amber Heard will contain several elements belonging to his beloved horror cinema.

After introducing the creatures of The Trench in the first film (sea monsters that will enjoy their own stand-alone spin-off currently scheduled at Warner Bros.) the Malaysian director will not give up his horror sensibility: the author of Saw and the saga of The Conjuring confirmed that in Aquaman 2, set for December 2022, will bring a big taste of its signature "scary sauce".

"Just as the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility, as far as the Trench sequence is concerned, I would say there will be a little more in this next chapter." Wan said while answering questions from fans prior to its appearance at DC FanDome. "I think horror is something that is a big part of who I am as a director, and I think it comes naturally in every type of film I make. Horror can seep into a movie like Aquaman because the story takes place in these underwater worlds which can be very scary. Of course, my love of the horror genre means holding onto these scenes to try and give them some of my 'scary sauce'.".

For more information, we refer you to the complete program of the DC FanDome and we remind you that, before reviewing it in Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa's superhero will return in Zack Snyder's Justice League, scheduled for the first part of 2021.