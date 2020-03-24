Aquaman 2 is inspired by the Black Manta comics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Aquaman' proved to DC that the King of the Seas has a lot to offer. The tape that told us about the origins of the character of Jason Momoa It was one of the studio's big blockbusters and is expected to repeat success when its sequel arrives, which is planned to December 16, 2022.

There is still a long time to enjoy 'Aquaman 2', and of course, we currently know little of what DC has in store. If we start from the end of the first installment, everything seemed to have ended well for the superhero, obtaining the Trident of King Atlan and becoming the Master of the Ocean. However, the post-credit scene let us know that the character from Black blanket, interpreted by Yahya Abdul Mateen II, still has war to give. Rescued by Dr. Shin, Black Manta will pretend to help him find the Atlanteans so that he can avenge his father's death.

Yes, we all smelled that this would be the villain in the story. Now we have just confirmed that yes, it will be him. What's more, the sequel has been inspired by the character's comics. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who has spoken of this inspiration. As I replied to a Twitter fan who wanted to know from his sources of wisdom for the DCEU sequel: "Hmmm … good question. We have not taken any particular story from a comic and we have adapted it but if you want to know more or less the tone that we are giving it, we have been very inspired by the Esilver dad starring Black blanket"

Rare response, considering the number of comics that belong to that era. After all they are almost three decades (from 1956 to 1970). But if something is clear, it is that we have a confirmed villain.