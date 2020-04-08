'Aquaman 2': all about the new movie

Share it:

Few thought that the best option to refloat (and never better said) the very damaged DC Cinematic Universe was Arthur Curry, the legendary 'Aquaman'. He has always been a superhero that the general public has not seen at the height of others like 'Superman' or 'Batman'. But it is true that, along with Ezra Miller's 'Flash', it was by far the best of 'Justice League'. Also, Jason Momoa has what we call roll. But also a LOT OF ROLL.

Hawaii-born actor (his full name is Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa) has risen like foam since he appeared in 'Game of Thrones' playing the dothraki Khal Drogo, and Warner has known how to take advantage of it. In fact, he is already beginning to be known as the new 'The Rock'. He undoubtedly is one of the architects of the great box office results from 'Aquaman' and DC and Warner have been quick to confirm the sequel. The problem now is Amber Heard, because due to her issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp, she may not return in the sequel and Warner may be forced to replace her. Fans propose Emilia Clarke …

And it seems, Nicole Kidman She will return to reprise her role as Queen Atlanna, as the character was rescued by her son at the end of the film. Another who will return will be Patrick Wilson, playing again Aquaman's stepbrother. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is fully trained to maintain his body of Lord of the Oceans.

What is the release date of 'Aquaman 2'? And your synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images from the film? And most importantly: will Arthur Curry's beard return?

'Aquaman 2' Release date

After many possible theories and advances, we already know when 'Aquaman 2' will arrive. The release date set by Warner is December 16, 2022.

DC's schedule is pretty tight for years to come, with dozens of projects. Now only Shazam will arrive in 2019 and the new version of 'Joker'with Joaquin Phoenix. But it is that in 2020 we have two other releases that will be possible blockbusters, that is, 'Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn)'(the first DC movie with Margot Robbie as the protagonist) and'Wonder Woman 1984'sequel to Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot recovering his most iconic character.

For now, we will use the title of 'Aquaman 2', but one of the possibilities once the end of the first installment has been seen, could well be 'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' or 'Aquaman: the curse of Black Manta', to give an example.

'Aquaman 2' Synopsis

The synopsis is not yet clear. The first part ends with the character of Jason Momoa, Arthur Curry, obtaining the Trident of King Atlan and becoming the Master of the Ocean. Nicole Kidman, Atlanna in the film, reunites with her husband many years later, while the evil King Orm is imprisoned for his acts of war.

But we also have another front, and it is the character of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II. Thanks to the post-credits scene, we know that he survived the fight in Sicily, and is rescued by dr. Shin, the only one of the human beings (on earth) who believes in the existence of the Atlanteans. Thus, while the doctor wants to know more about those underwater kingdoms, Black Manta only wants me to help him find Aquaman so that he can avenge his father's death.

In the comics, Dr. Stephen Shin He is the one who helps Arthur Curry develop his powers, and then ends up trying to kill him since he does not want to reveal the whereabouts of Atlantis. Of course, they end up being friends. Everything seems to indicate that this doctor and Black Manta will unite to hunt down Aquaman.

According to Jason Momoa, both he and the writer are working on the story, so apparently the actor will have a lot to say in 'Aquaman 2'.

"I am very happy to do the second because it is the first time that it is everything on Earth. Yes, there will be a little combination of land and sea, but the film will focus on us. There are no outside visitors, no aliens to come to destroy us. "

And according David Leslie Johsnon-McGoldrick, Screenwriter of the first installment, Black Manta will be the main villain of the sequel:

"Hmmm … good question. We have not taken any particular story from a comic and we have adapted it but if you want to know more or less the tone that we are giving it, we have been very inspired by the Esilver dad starring Black blanket"

'Aquaman 2' Cast

Something we can count on 100% is like the presence of Jason Momoa playing Aquaman again. In fact, the actor already said a few months ago that he was ready to return, in addition to having many ideas for the development of his character. And just a few days ago, Jason Momoa has insisted that he would like to see his Justice League teammates Wonder Woman and The Flash in this sequel. We will have to see if Gal Gadot or Ezra Miller They want to appear too, but it would be interesting to see them together again.

I proposed to the producer and the boss of Warner how the start could be and they freaked out. They love me

Amber Heard is the most dubious cast member. Due to her controversies with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, even fans of the film have opened a Change.org to replace the young actress with Emilia Clarke (yes, yes, Daenerys herself). Obviously Yahya Abdul Mateen II will return as Black Manta, in addition to Randall Park like Dr. Stephen Shin, Temuera Morrison like Arthur Curry's father and apparently Nicole Kidman like Queen Atlanna, and Patrick Wilson he would also be back as King Orm.

"I am very poorly informed. Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have great respect for James Wan and for the process to be fine being out of everything until the project is much more advanced. Sometimes, there is a lot of information that I don't ask because I don't want to know yet, and I also don't want James to tell me “I can't tell you yet.” I just throw some loose dart, type “hey, what about this?” and he usually tells me what he's thinking. We talk a lot (…) and I can say that he's taking it much further in 'Aquaman 2', whatever it may mean. I have some ideas on where Orm might fit, but I'm not going to talk about them just yet "

'Aquaman 2' Director

James Wan will return to management, and he has dropped in several interviews that he has many ideas for possible sequels, although he does not like to talk about the second parts so soon. We also have confirmed the return of one of the writers of the first installment: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. McGoldrick, who is also the author of the script for 'La Huérfana', is a regular contributor to James Wan, and is already writing 'Warren 3 File', in addition to developing a new version of 'Dungeons and Dragons', 'Nightmare in Elm street' or 'The invasion of the body robbers'.

'Aquaman 2' Comics



Screenwriter David Leslie has claimed that they are focusing on the Black Manta comics in the Silver Age of Aquaman's character:

'Aquaman 2' Trailer

It is still early to have a trailer for 'Aquaman 2'. Presumably we will not be able to see anything new until the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020, except for a major surprise.

'Aquaman 2' Screenshots

We don't have images of 'Aquaman 2'but we leave you the one who seems to be the villain to beat in the next installment.