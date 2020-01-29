'Aquaman 2': all about the new movie

Share it:

Few thought the best option to refloat (and never better said) the very damaged DC Cinematic Universe was Arthur Curry, the legendary 'Aquaman'. He has always been a superhero that the general public has not seen up to others like 'Superman' or 'Batman'. But it is true that, along with Ezra Miller's 'Flash', it was by far the best of 'Justice League'. Also, Jason Momoa has what we call roll. But also A LOT OF ROLL.

The actor born in Hawaii (his full name is Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa) has risen like foam since he appeared in 'Game of Thrones' playing the dothraki Khal Drogo, and Warner has taken advantage of it. In fact, it is already beginning to be known as the new 'The Rock'. He undoubtedly It is one of the architects of the great box office results of 'Aquaman' and DC and Warner have rushed to confirm the sequel. Although they are still trying to get James Wan to return the director’s chair, we already know that one of the original screenwriters, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, has been in charge of bringing the script to fruition. Because yes, because there is already a closed story. Or so Jason Momoa says.

"I was excited to return. I have been working with the screenwriter and we are getting to what we want. We already have a closed story. There is nothing left."

And it seems, Nicole Kidman He will return to resume his role as Queen Atlanna, since the character was rescued by his son at the end of the film. Another one who will return will be Patrick Wilson, playing again the stepbrother of Aquaman. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is butt training to maintain his body of Lord of the Oceans.

What is the release date of 'Aquaman 2'? And his synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie? And most importantly: will Arthur Curry's beard come back?

'Aquaman 2' Release Date

After many possible theories and advances, we are already clear when 'Aquaman 2' will arrive. The release date set by Warner is December 16, 2022.

The DC calendar is quite tight in the coming years, with dozens of projects. Now only in 2019 we will reach 'Shazam' and the new version of 'Joker'with Joaquin Phoenix. But in 2020 we have two other premieres that will be possible blockbusters, that is, 'Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn)'(the first DC movie with Margot Robbie as the protagonist) and'Wonder Woman 1984', sequel to Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot recovering his most iconic character.

For now, we will use the title of 'Aquaman 2', but one of the possibilities once seen the end of the first installment, could well be 'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' or 'Aquaman: the curse of Black Manta', to give an example.

'Aquaman 2' Synopsis

The synopsis is not yet clear. The first part ends with the character of Jason Momoa, Arthur Curry, getting the Trident of King Atlan and becoming the Ocean Master. Nicole KidmanAtlanna in the movie, she meets her husband many years later, while the evil King Orm is imprisoned for his acts of war.

But we also have another front, and it is the character of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II. Thanks to the post-credits scene, we know that he survived the fight in Sicily, and is rescued by dr. Shin, the only one of human beings (on earth) who believes in the existence of the Atlanteans. Thus, while the doctor wants to know more about those sub-aquatic kingdoms, Black Manta just wants me to help him find Aquaman so he can avenge his father's death.

In the comics, Dr. Stephen Shin he is the one who helps Arthur Curry develop his powers, and then ends up trying to kill him since he does not want to reveal the whereabouts of Atlantis. Of course, they end up being friends. Everything seems to indicate that this doctor and Black Manta will join to hunt Aquaman.

According to Jason Momoa, both he and the screenwriter are working on the story, so apparently, the actor will have a lot to say in 'Aquaman 2'.

"I am very happy to do the second one because it is the first time that it is everything on Earth. Yes, there will be a little combination between land and sea, but the film will focus on us. There are no outside visits, no aliens to come to destroy us. "

'Aquaman 2' Cast

Something that we can count on 100% is like the presence of Jason Momoa playing Aquaman again. In fact, the actor already said a few months ago that he was prepared to return, in addition to having many ideas for the development of his character. And a few days ago, Jason Momoa has insisted that he would like to see his fellow Justice League, Wonder Woman and The Flash, in this sequel. We will have to see if Gal Gadot or Ezra Miller They want to appear too, but it would be interesting to see them together again.

I proposed to the producer and the Warner boss how it could be the start and freaked out. They love me

Amber Heard will also be back and, according to rumors, will see his salary increased considerably. Obviously, Yahya Abdul Mateen II will return as Black Manta, in addition to Randall park like Dr. Stephen Shin, Temuera Morrison as the father of Arthur Curry and, apparently, Nicole Kidman like Queen Atlanna, and Patrick Wilson I would also be back as King Orm.

"I am very poorly informed. Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have a great respect for James Wan and for the process to be fine being out of everything until the project is much more advanced. Sometimes, there is a lot of information that I don't ask why I still don't want to know, and I don't want James to tell me, "I can't tell you yet." I just throw some loose darts, type 'hey, what about this?', and he usually tells me what he's thinking. We talk a lot (…) and I can say that it's taking everything much further in 'Aquaman 2', whatever it means. I have some ideas on where Orm could fit in, but I'm not going to talk about them yet "

'Aquaman 2' Director

What we don't know yet is if James Wan will return to the address, although he has dropped in several interviews that he has many ideas for possible sequels, although he does not like to talk about second parties so soon. What we do have confirmed is the return of one of the writers of the first installment: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. McGoldrick, who is also the author of the script for 'The Orphan', is a regular contributor to James Wan, and is already writing 'Warren File 3', in addition to being developing a new version of 'Dungeons and Dragons', 'Nightmare in Elm street' or 'The invasion of body thieves'.

'Aquaman 2' Trailer

It is still too early to have a trailer for 'Aquaman 2'. Presumably we will not be able to see anything new until the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020, except for capital surprise.

'Aquaman 2' Images

We don't have images of 'Aquaman 2'But we leave what seems to be the villain to beat in the next installment.