         Aptoide suffered a 'hack' of 20 million accounts, but the company assures that it hardly makes an impact

After a security breach suffered by Aptoide, an alternative to Google Play, the company has seen the data of 20 million users leaked in a 'hacking' forum. These dates they concern contact emails, passwords, real names, IP addresses, device records and even birthday. Aptoide clarifies that these data concern only 3% of its users.

Aptoide is an alternative to Google Play that has always been involved in controversy since through it There are many repositories where paid applications are offered for free. Very popular thanks to this, and with some risk in terms of malware, since Aptoide they have been implementing security tools, they also got into lawsuits against Google itself. And now the platform has suffered a severe setback: after a security breach, a hacker has leaked the data of more than 20 million users. Of course, Aptoide has diluted the implications clarifying that the leak affects only 3% of its users.

Risk for those who registered with Aptoide

Google Play Store is the official Android store for applications, but it is not the only way to install software on devices. Since Google does not impose restrictions on the installation of apps, we can renew the phone just by downloading APKs. And one of the simplest and most popular sites is Aptoide, a set of repositories centralized in an Android (and web) application that offers any Android application in APK. Literally.

The controversy has always remained close to Aptoide, both because of doubts about its legality and because of Google's decision to remove Aptoide from Android by taking advantage of Google Play Protect. Now, as ZD Net revealed, a security breach has been primed with the application platform: 20 million Aptoide users have had all their data leaked. Said filtration concerns accounts registered and used between July 21, 2016 and January 28, 2018. And it includes a multitude of personal data: emails and user passwords, usage records and personal information, such as the birthday. Of course, the scope is not excessive since only a minimum percentage of Aptoide uses the registryAccording to the company, it is only 3% of its entire current user base (around 250 million according to Aptoide itself).

The security breach only affects those who register with Aptoide to comment on or download applications

In an official statement, Aptoide has confirmed the veracity of the leak. Of course, it plays down due to a fact: who uses the application platform does not usually register, so your data has not been affected. Specifically, 97% of those who use Aptoide download apps without logging in. And always without any bank details involved.

Aptoide ignores how the security breach occurred, it does confirm that it happened and that the filtered user data is real. If you are one of those who registered on the platform, it is recommended that you change your credentials. And if the password you used in Aptoide is the usual one for the rest of the services, the best thing you can do is change it.

