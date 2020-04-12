Applications with which you freaked out in your day: Titanium Backup

Share it:

In this section we rescued from the trunk of memories old applications that were very popular in their time and later fell into oblivion. In the past we have talked about Pixr-o-matic, PushBullet, AfterFocus, Sky Map and Word Lense and today it is the turn of Titanium Backup.

Titanium Backup was born in 2010 as the definitive application to make complete backup copies of applications and their data, as long as you had root access in the terminal. Over time the application has fallen into oblivion a bit, so we can't help but wonder, What became of Titanium Backup?

What was special about it?

Android backups have always been a tricky topic. Nowadays it is relatively easy to make a backup from the Android settings, although it was not always the case. Titanium Backup stood out for allowing you to make a backup any application and its data.

This was especially relevant in his time, when root and installing different ROMs was much more common than today. When changing ROMs, with few exceptions, it was normal to have to erase all data from all applications, having to start from scratch every time.

For root users and those who liked to try multiple ROMs, Titanium Backup was almost a must

In addition to applications, Titanium Backup allowed you to back up special items, such as user accounts, saved Bluetooth devices, locally saved contacts and calendar events, regional settings, Saved Wi-Fi connections or SMS messages.

One of the biggest advantages of Titanium Backup is being able to uninstall pre-installed applications with confidence to do a backup before

An important point of Titanium Backup is that it also served to remove bloatware, or pre-installed applications. It was possible to freeze and uninstall applications from the system, with the advantage that you could make a backup beforehand to bring it back to life in case something went wrong.

Over time, Titanium Backup became the most complete application for backing up with root, with advanced features such as batch processing, cloud sync (Google Drive, Dropbox, Box) or the possibility of restoring applications from Nandroid backups of CWM or TWRP.

What has become of Titanium Backup?

Titanium Backup was created in 2010 by Titanium Track, defined as "four generations of technology geeks". Unlike other mythical root apps, Titanium Backup continues on Google Play (except for a small hiatus) and has not been sold to third parties.

Although its most famous time was around 2012-2013, the application has continued to update periodically, lately more than anything with bug fixes and changes necessary for the application to continue working and can continue to be maintained in the Google store . In 2018 it was updated only 2 times, but in 2019 it received up to 8 updates, the last one in the November 24, 2019. In 2020 it has not yet received any updates.

Titanium Backup in 2020: same as in 2011

So time has passed, but Titanium Backup has remained basically unchanged. The app has not received any new features or redesign for years, so It is the same today as it has been five years, with the advantage that the various errors have been corrected by increasing the Android versions.

The interface hasn't aged very well, but the fact that it's still updated and published on Google Play is good news for anyone who wants bring an old mobile back to life and need your services. Titanium Backup is compatible with Android since version 1.5.

Does it still make sense today?

To find out if Titanium Backup still makes sense, we must consider several factors, such as its requirements. Titanium Backup need root access, something that many users continue to search for on their mobiles, but which is undeniably less popular than a few years ago.

On the other hand is its functionality. As its name suggests, it is mainly an application for making backups, something that Android has improved in recent years and is largely reduced to pressing a button these days. Change mobile and keep your apps and settings It is less traumatic than a few years ago.

Backing up is very easy these days, but you have little control over it.

Now, Android's backup system hardly gives you control or information about the process. Your call history, SMS, contacts, device settings and app data are included, although which ones are included and which are not are not indicated. It is also not possible to restore the copy of a specific app or its data, as in Titanium Backup. I mean, today backups are easier, but you have less control about the process.

Having more control over backups is still interesting today

Titanium Backup today is a little ugly for these days, with other root applications such as Magisk that have already been updated with the latest design and functions.

Still, the concept of making it easy to back up specific applications still as useful today as it was in the past. This, despite the fact that today it is becoming increasingly difficult due to the obstacles to the root (SafetyNet) and the implementation of scoped storage.