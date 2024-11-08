Apple’s New Mac Mini M4: A Mighty Revolution in a Smaller Package

Apple has once again redefined what’s possible in the realm of compact computing with their latest Mac Mini, featuring the revolutionary M4 chip. In what marks the most significant redesign in over a decade, the 2024 Mac Mini doesn’t just pack more power—it does so in a surprisingly smaller footprint.

A New Era of Compact Computing

The new Mac Mini has undergone a dramatic transformation, shrinking to just 127 x 127 x 50mm (5 x 5 x 2 inches), making it Apple’s smallest computer ever.

This 40% reduction in size from its predecessor doesn’t come at the cost of performance—quite the opposite. The base model, starting at $599, now includes 16GB of unified memory as standard, double what the previous generation offered.

Performance That Packs a Punch

The heart of this tiny powerhouse is the new M4 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Early benchmarks show approximately 20% faster CPU performance compared to its predecessor, with GPU improvements ranging from 5 to 14%.

What’s particularly impressive is the machine’s AI capabilities, with benchmark tests showing a remarkable 35% increase in AI performance over the M3 generation.

Smart Design Choices (Mostly)

Apple has made some welcome changes to the Mac Mini’s design, including the addition of two USB-C ports on the front—a first for the product line. The rear maintains a robust selection of ports, including three Thunderbolt ports (Thunderbolt 4 on the M4 model, Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro), HDMI supporting up to 8K at 60Hz, and Ethernet.

One controversial design choice has been the relocation of the power button to the bottom of the device. While this maintains the Mini’s clean aesthetic, it requires lifting the device to power it on—a trade-off that has sparked some debate among users.

Real-World Performance

In practical use, the Mac Mini M4 shines across a variety of tasks. The machine runs virtually silent, even under heavy loads, making it perfect for both office environments and home entertainment setups.

It handles video editing smoothly and, surprisingly, even manages modern gaming at respectable frame rates. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, for instance, runs at 44 fps on high settings—incredible for a computer of this size and price point.

The AI Advantage

The M4 chip’s neural engine supports up to 38 trillion operations per second, positioning the Mac Mini for the AI-driven future. While current AI features in macOS Sequoia are still in their early stages, the hardware is clearly capable of handling advanced machine learning tasks entirely on-device.

Value Proposition

Starting at $599/£599/AU$999, the base model Mac Mini M4 represents exceptional value, especially considering the included 16GB of memory. The M4 Pro version, starting at $1,399, offers even more power for professional users, though the significant price jump requires careful consideration of one’s needs.

The Verdict

The 2024 Mac Mini M4 is a testament to Apple’s engineering prowess. It manages to be smaller, faster, and more capable than its predecessor while maintaining the same starting price.

Whether you’re a professional seeking a compact workstation, a home user wanting a powerful yet unobtrusive computer, or someone looking to enter the Mac ecosystem at an attractive price point, the new Mac Mini delivers impressively.

While there are minor quibbles—such as the power button placement and slower front USB-C ports—they do little to detract from what is arguably the most compelling small form factor PC on the market. The Mac Mini M4 proves that sometimes the biggest revolutions come in the smallest packages.