Apple's latest advertisement in Japan is "anime"

There Apple it is not a company dedicated solely to technology, but a company very dear to the world of cinema and entertainment, as shown by numerous commercials of the Cupertino giant. The latest advertisement promoted in Japan, in fact, borrowed Japanese animation.

In the Rising Sun there is certainly no lack of imagination in creating epic commercials, just think of the extraordinary success of ONE PIECE and noodles, a collaboration that has been going on for several months now. With such a vast culture in the world of animation, it is reasonable to expect companies to aim at the anime format to promote their products, for this reason the choice of Apple Japan to use famous works to sponsor their Macbooks.

The spot in question, made by ryonotrio, has gone viral on the net, reflecting the 77 thousand appreciation manifestations attached to the editor's post which continue to hurry up. As you can see from the advertisement attached at the bottom of the news, in fact, there are several famous titles at home, therefore passing by Weathering With You up to one of Masaaki Yuasa's latest films, Lu and the City of Sirens, which you can retrieve in our Film Review.

We leave you the pleasure of finding all the series and films attached to the clip in question. Do not forget, however, to let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.