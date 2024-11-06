Apple’s Game-Changing Move: In-House 5G and Wi-Fi 7 Chips to Debut in Next-Gen iPhones

Apple is making significant progress towards achieving silicon independence through a groundbreaking development. The tech giant plans to debut its first-ever in-house 5G modem in the upcoming iPhone SE 4, followed by a custom Wi-Fi 7 chip in the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Industry experts Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo have both confirmed this significant shift in Apple’s strategy. Apple’s decision to shift away from relying on third-party chip makers like Qualcomm and Broadcom could potentially transform the construction of future iPhones.

iPhone SE 4: Leading the Charge

The fourth-generation iPhone SE, expected to launch in early 2025, will be the first Apple device to showcase the company’s custom-designed 5G modem. This affordable powerhouse is expected to be anything but basic, boasting features such as:

A 6.1-inch OLED display

Face ID technology

Advanced A-series processor

USB-C connectivity

48-megapixel main camera

8GB RAM with Apple Intelligence support

iPhone 17 Series: A Display Revolution

Not only will the iPhone 17 lineup receive new chips, but it will also undergo a significant display upgrade. Reports suggest that all models will feature LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display technology, previously reserved for Pro models only. This upgrade could finally bring the smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate to the entire iPhone 17 family.

The Road to Independence

Apple’s shift to in-house chip production represents more than just a technical achievement. Analyst Jeff Pu predicts that by 2027, most iPhones will use Apple’s custom modem and Wi-Fi 7 chips. This timeline shows Apple’s careful planning in reducing dependence on external suppliers while maintaining product quality.

“This strategic move will enhance Apple’s ecosystem integration advantages,” notes Kuo, highlighting the broader implications for Apple’s future product development.

What this means for consumers

For iPhone users, these changes promise several benefits:

Better integration between hardware and software

Potentially improved battery life

Enhanced performance through a specialized chip design

In the long run, there might be more competitive pricing.

Looking Ahead

While the iPhone SE 4 will pioneer Apple’s 5G modem technology, it will still use Broadcom’s Wi-Fi chip. The full transition to Apple’s custom chips will begin with the iPhone 17 Pro series in late 2025, marking the start of a new era in Apple’s hardware strategy.

This development represents one of Apple’s most significant technological leaps since introducing its M-series processors for Mac computers. As we approach these launch dates, the tech world watches closely to see how Apple’s ambitious chip strategy will reshape the smartphone landscape.

The future of iPhone technology is clearly in Apple’s own hands, and these developments suggest that the company’s commitment to vertical integration remains stronger than ever.