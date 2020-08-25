Apple vs Epic Games: for now the Unreal Engine is safe, but not Fortnite

Share it:

The conflict between Apple and Epic Games and the confrontation in court continue to evolve, with the arrival of some first decisions by the Court.

The judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, designated for the resolution of the dispute, has in fact placed a first important stake in the management of the dispute. With a’temporary restraining order, it was in fact prevented that Apple could involve the Unreal Engine in its counter reaction to Epic Games. In concrete terms, this implies that, as of now, the technological giant is prohibited from proceeding with the closure of developer account Apple of Epic Games or to prevent the use of the graphics engine on their platforms. On the contrary, the judge did not offer temporary protections a Fortnite: Royal Battle, stating that Apple is not obliged to reintroduce the game on the App Store pending the outcome of the process.

It is about temporary measures aimed at preserving the status quo created following the actions of the two parties involved, in view of the conduct of the hearings. In this context, the approach adopted by the judicial authority is decisive, which highlighted: “Epic Games and Apple are free to fight, but their dispute must not cause damage to third parties“. Instead, the judgment, always temporary, linked to the condition of Fortnite: Battaglia Reale is different. Affirming that Epic”has strategically chosen to break the agreement with Apple“, the judge instead denied the restoration of the presence of the game in the Apple App Store.

