Apple Unveils 45 Finalists for 2024 App Store Awards

Apple has announced the finalists for its prestigious 2024 App Store Awards, showcasing 45 outstanding apps and games across 12 categories. This annual recognition celebrates developers who have delivered exceptional user experiences, innovative designs, and groundbreaking features on Apple’s platforms.

Award Categories and Highlights

iPhone App of the Year

The finalists in this category focus on enhancing real-life experiences through personalized tools:

Kino: Turns everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces

Runna: Offers tailored training plans for runners of all levels

Tripsy: Keeps travelers organized and stress-free 1

iPhone Game of the Year

These games bring captivating narratives with rich visuals and compelling characters:

AFK Journey: Builds enchanting fantasy worlds with striking battles

The WereCleaner: Delivers comical and creative gameplay

Zenless Zone Zero: Immerses players in action-packed storylines

iPad App of the Year

Finalists in this category inspire imaginative play and creativity:

Bluey: Let’s Play: Delivers lovable characters and family-friendly fun

Moises: Elevates music practice with AI-powered tools

Procreate Dreams: Brings animated stories to life

iPad Game of the Year

These games feature dynamic storytelling and beautifully crafted worlds:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Transports players into a narrative-driven adventure

Disney Speedstorm: Brings exciting, high-speed racing experiences

Squad Busters: Combines competition with welcoming, playful gameplay

New Category: Apple Vision Pro

For the first time, Apple has included a category for its spatial computing device, Apple Vision Pro. This highlights the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries in augmented and virtual reality.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year Finalists:

JigSpace: Empowers users to view 3D and augmented reality models easily

NBA: Redefines how users watch sports

What If…? An Immersive Story: Invites players into a new Marvel experience

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year Finalists:

Loóna: Crafts relaxing puzzles for unwinding

THRASHER: Introduces smooth controls and a mesmerizing alien world

Vacation Simulator: Takes players to destinations with funny characters and activities

Cultural Impact Category

Apple has also included a Cultural Impact category, recognizing apps that bring potent stories and help users bring out their best selves:

Arco: Lets players shape their own story

The Bear: Turns bedtime into a calming, interactive experience

BetterSleep: Helps users sleep and feel better

Do You Want to Know 2: Addresses misconceptions about HIV through an interactive story

EF Hello: Empowers language learners with AI-enhanced tools

Pinterest: Inspires new ideas and endless possibilities

AI and the App Store Awards

Interestingly, despite AI’s growing prominence in technology, Apple’s selection of finalists appears to downplay the impact of AI-focused apps. While some nominated apps incorporate AI features, such as Adobe Lightroom for Mac and Moises for iPad, standalone AI applications like ChatGPT are notably absent from the iPhone App of the Year category.

This approach suggests that Apple is emphasizing apps that empower human creativity and productivity rather than those relying heavily on AI automation.

The company highlights applications that enhance users’ capabilities across various domains, from videography to travel planning, without necessarily leaning on AI assistants or features.

The 2024 App Store Awards winners will be announced in the coming weeks. They will showcase the best in app development across Apple’s ecosystem. This recognition celebrates the developers’ achievements and guides users towards high-quality applications that can enhance their digital experiences.