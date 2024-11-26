Apple Unveils 45 Finalists for 2024 App Store Awards
Apple has announced the finalists for its prestigious 2024 App Store Awards, showcasing 45 outstanding apps and games across 12 categories. This annual recognition celebrates developers who have delivered exceptional user experiences, innovative designs, and groundbreaking features on Apple’s platforms.
Award Categories and Highlights
iPhone App of the Year
The finalists in this category focus on enhancing real-life experiences through personalized tools:
- Kino: Turns everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces
- Runna: Offers tailored training plans for runners of all levels
- Tripsy: Keeps travelers organized and stress-free1
iPhone Game of the Year
These games bring captivating narratives with rich visuals and compelling characters:
- AFK Journey: Builds enchanting fantasy worlds with striking battles
- The WereCleaner: Delivers comical and creative gameplay
- Zenless Zone Zero: Immerses players in action-packed storylines
iPad App of the Year
Finalists in this category inspire imaginative play and creativity:
- Bluey: Let’s Play: Delivers lovable characters and family-friendly fun
- Moises: Elevates music practice with AI-powered tools
- Procreate Dreams: Brings animated stories to life
iPad Game of the Year
These games feature dynamic storytelling and beautifully crafted worlds:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Transports players into a narrative-driven adventure
- Disney Speedstorm: Brings exciting, high-speed racing experiences
- Squad Busters: Combines competition with welcoming, playful gameplay
New Category: Apple Vision Pro
For the first time, Apple has included a category for its spatial computing device, Apple Vision Pro. This highlights the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries in augmented and virtual reality.
Apple Vision Pro App of the Year Finalists:
- JigSpace: Empowers users to view 3D and augmented reality models easily
- NBA: Redefines how users watch sports
- What If…? An Immersive Story: Invites players into a new Marvel experience
Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year Finalists:
- Loóna: Crafts relaxing puzzles for unwinding
- THRASHER: Introduces smooth controls and a mesmerizing alien world
- Vacation Simulator: Takes players to destinations with funny characters and activities
Cultural Impact Category
Apple has also included a Cultural Impact category, recognizing apps that bring potent stories and help users bring out their best selves:
- Arco: Lets players shape their own story
- The Bear: Turns bedtime into a calming, interactive experience
- BetterSleep: Helps users sleep and feel better
- Do You Want to Know 2: Addresses misconceptions about HIV through an interactive story
- EF Hello: Empowers language learners with AI-enhanced tools
- Pinterest: Inspires new ideas and endless possibilities
AI and the App Store Awards
Interestingly, despite AI’s growing prominence in technology, Apple’s selection of finalists appears to downplay the impact of AI-focused apps. While some nominated apps incorporate AI features, such as Adobe Lightroom for Mac and Moises for iPad, standalone AI applications like ChatGPT are notably absent from the iPhone App of the Year category.
This approach suggests that Apple is emphasizing apps that empower human creativity and productivity rather than those relying heavily on AI automation.
The company highlights applications that enhance users’ capabilities across various domains, from videography to travel planning, without necessarily leaning on AI assistants or features.
The 2024 App Store Awards winners will be announced in the coming weeks. They will showcase the best in app development across Apple’s ecosystem. This recognition celebrates the developers’ achievements and guides users towards high-quality applications that can enhance their digital experiences.