Apple TV +: the outputs of October 2020, dedicated to the series for children

Summer is now over and the arrival of cooler days is already forcing us to adopt more sedentary habits. For fans of TV series there is little to fear, as the major streaming platforms are about to release numerous titles that will keep us company throughout the fall! Apple TV + is on the podium of the preferences of Italians in the online entertainment sector and subscribers know that the Cupertino giant rarely focuses on the quantity of the offer, focusing more on quality. This month, Apple TV + chooses to welcome in its catalog two second seasons that target a young audience. The first half of October will therefore see the arrival of the new events de The ghost writer, a TV series for kids, and by Helpsters, an animation product for children!

The Ghost Writer, Season 2 (October 9)

The ghost writer (Ghostwriter) aired on November 1, 2019 on Apple TV +. Now, almost a year later, returns with its second season, full of new mysteries that will put the little protagonists in difficulty. In the first season of the series, four boys join forces to deal with a bizarre problem that plagues their city.

A ghost with some unfinished business in fact, he decided to haunt the local bookstore, animating the characters of the novels and bringing them into the real world. Only by collaborating will the protagonists Ruben, Donna, Chevon and Curtis be able to resolve the situation, facing incredible adventures also in this second season, arriving on October 9 on Apple TV +.

Helpsters, season 2 (October 16)

In the middle of October those who liked Helpsters will be able to enjoy the second season of this funny puppet show. Aimed at a very young audience, this series tells the fun adventures of Cody and the Helpsters, a group of monsters who face different issues day after day. Helping each other and trying to solve situations that sometimes go beyond everyday life, the Helpsters have to deal with different challenges, entertaining the little spectators and broadcasting constructive teachings. On October 16, 2020 Apple TV + will welcome this second round of episodes, to give children new fantastic adventures together with the puppets protagonists of the series.