Apple Tv +: the news of November 2020

After an October full of delicious TV series, streaming platforms are preparing to give to viewers a November full of new titles. Some of them seem to already project us towards Christmas, while some only aim to keep us a little company in this winter getting closer and closer. How he is preparing for the arrival of November Apple Tv+?

After having found its winning horse in the excellent Ted Lasso – the most viewed series in the streaming catalog of Cupertino -, this time Apple wants to focus on information products and children’s entertainment, with two new TV series. Let’s find out the November releases together!

Becoming You: 13 novembre

We are often used to seeing documentaries on animals or on how many populations deal with the strengths and weaknesses of the habitats in which they live. The docuseries Becoming You, coming to Apple TV + il November 13, 2020 focuses its analysis on a narrow target of these populations: children. Directed by Tom Barbor-Might and narrated by an extraordinary Olivia Colman (in the process of returning to Netflix in November with the fourth season of The Crown), Becoming You is a trip around the world to study closely the first 2000 days of life of more than 100 children of different ethnicities and cultures.

This first period is fundamental for the development of children and is told by paying particular attention to how distant environments can have a different influence on infant education. Becoming You it does not only talk about children and their growth, but also takes the opportunity to closely analyze the communities they belong to, in a documentary series with an important informative content!

Doug Unplugs: 13 novembre

Always al November 13 the second release of the month on Apple TV + is set. Doug Unplugs is a product for children that talks about technology in a world where digital is now part of everyday life. The series, made with three-dimensional animation methods, is inspired by the book series Doug Unplugged, written by Dan Yaccarino, and tells the story of the little robot Doug, who decides to undertake a life different from that of his companions. Curious about explore the world and its wonderful facets, Doug decides to disconnect and explore human reality, accompanied by little Emma.

The funny adventures of Doug and his friend will not only take the little spectators into an animated world full of colors and wonders, but will also hide a educational message increasingly important in this hyper-technological present. Surrounded as we are by state-of-the-art equipment and digital devices, it is also important to raise our eyes to a world still worth exploring without filters.