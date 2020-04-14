Entertainment

         Apple TV + offers free seven series and a documentary to entertain us during quarantine

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Apple has also wanted to join the initiatives by offering free content so that we can entertain ourselves during quarantine. Specifically, it has decided to offer free access for a limited time to seven series and a documentary from its catalog of original Apple Tv + productions.

Proposals for all tastes

Among the series that we can see for free by accessing here, it is convenient to make a distinction between two groups. On the one hand, those aimed at adult audiences are 'Servant', a psychological thriller in which he participates M. Night Shyamalan, 'For All Humanity', a science fiction series offering an alternative world in which the USSR first reached the moon, 'Dickinson' and Little America.


In addition, for the smallest of the house launches for free Helpsters, from the creators of the mythical 'Sesame Street', 'The Ghost Writer' and 'Snoopy in Space', new animated series from the popular Charlie Brown universe created by Charles Schulz.

Finally, Apple TV + will also allow us to access the documentary free of charge 'Queen of elephants'. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor -'Black Panther'-, tells the story of Athena, an elephant matriarch who guides her family on an epic journey.

To access the rest of the Apple Tv + catalog, the promotion that allows you to test your service for seven days completely free of charge continues.

