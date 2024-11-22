Apple of Their Eye: The Surprising Origin Story Behind Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter’s Name

In a revealing twist currently making headlines, Peter Farrelly, the director of the 2001 film “Shallow Hal,” has stepped forward with an intriguing claim about the origin of Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter’s unique name, Apple.

During a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Farrelly suggested that Paltrow might have drawn inspiration for her daughter’s name from his daughter, who was also named Apple. The revelation came when show co-host Julia Cunningham pointed out this fascinating connection.

“Apple was a baby when we did Shallow Hal,” Farrelly remarked with amusement. “Gwyneth has never given us credit for that.”

The timing certainly raises eyebrows. Farrelly’s daughter Apple was a toddler during “Shallow Hal” filming in 2001, while Paltrow wouldn’t welcome her own Apple until 2004. This three-year gap has sparked speculation about whether the actress might have unconsciously remembered the name from her time on set.

However, Paltrow’s previous statements tell a different story. In a memorable interview with Oprah Winfrey following her daughter’s birth, the actress credited her then-husband, Chris Martin, with choosing the name.

“When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl, I think her name should be Apple,'” Paltrow explained. “It sounded so sweet and conjured such a lovely picture for me.”

The unusual name choice sparked considerable public discussion at the time. Defending their decision, Paltrow pointed out, “I found it surprising because there are people named Rose or Lily or Ivy or June – lots of pretty nouns.”

Now 20 years old, Apple Martin has grown into her unique name. Her mother recently celebrated this milestone on Instagram, writing, “How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal!” The touching post highlighted their close relationship, with Apple responding, “You are the best mama a girl could ask for. I am so lucky the universe gave me to you.”

The name controversy is just one chapter in Paltrow’s fascinating journey as a parent. She and Martin, who divorced in 2015 after their famous “conscious uncoupling,” have maintained a solid co-parenting relationship for Apple and their son Moses, now 18.

Their modern family dynamic includes Paltrow’s current husband, writer-director Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018, and Martin’s fiancée, actress Dakota Johnson.

A source close to the family told Us Weekly that Martin “will always look at Paltrow as a family” and is “thankful” they’ve remained “focused on putting their children first despite things not having worked out between them.”

This latest revelation from Farrelly adds an unexpected layer to an intriguing naming story. Whether or not Paltrow was influenced by her time on “Shallow Hal,” the name Apple has become synonymous with celebrity baby names that break convention, paving the way for countless unique choices that followed.

As the debate over the name’s origin continues, one thing remains clear: both Apples have grown up to make their mark, with Farrelly’s daughter pursuing an acting career while Paltrow’s Apple charts her path in the spotlight.