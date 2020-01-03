         Apple is left with a heavyweight television: Richard Plepler, who for the past 25 years helped HBO to be HBO

Share it:

We have the first major movement of the year within the so-called 'War of Streaming', as one of the heavyweights of the industry signed by Apple to grow its new Apple TV + streaming platform. We refer to Richard Plepler, who for the past 25 years was on HBO shaping one of the most important chains worldwide.

Plepler submitted his resignation to HBO on February 28, 2019, this after the purchase of WarnerMedia by AT&T and the changes they seek to make at HBO, where they want to increase the content by 50%. Plepler always opposed this by arguing that "more is not better, only better is better", so in the end he decided to leave the chain.

He goes to Apple, where he will seek to replicate the strategy that led to the success of HBO

According to information from The New York Times, Eden Productions, the production company that founded Plepler after his departure from HBO and which has other executives who were part of the chain, signed a five-year contract with Apple. This will allow them to produce exclusive television series, films and documentaries for Apple TV +.

The rumor of the signing of Plepler was already since last November, where it was said that both were negotiating, because Apple wanted him to only work for them and no one else. In the end they have reached an agreement that so far the figures are unknown, but it is said that Plepler will have access to a million dollar budget to have quality content on Apple TV +, just as he did on HBO.

This new contract will give Plepler the freedom to do the kind of content he always wanted, but that he felt he could no longer do on HBO. Here it is worth mentioning that Plepler was not a mere executive, but the CEO of HBO and responsible for giving green light to series like 'The Sopranos', 'The Wire', 'Sex in New York', 'Veep', 'Six Feet Under' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Big Little Lies', as well as making the transition from the chain to streaming.

Following the announcement, Plepler stated that don't see Apple and HBO at all as competitors, since there is currently a lot of space for everyone to continue producing quality content.

Broadly speaking, this movement is perfect for Apple, who seeks to gain a foothold in the 'War of Streaming' with a strategy similar to what HBO used for years, focused more on quality than quantity. And now that it has the person in charge of having brought this strategy to success, it seems that Apple has what it takes to create a catalog of original and exclusive content that attracts new users.