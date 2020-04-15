Apple Introduces New iPhone SE

Share it:

Apple has revealed its new smartphone: the second generation of the iPhone SE. Those of Cupertino have defined this terminal as "the most affordable iPhone" and the truth is that, reviewing its technical specifications, it is certainly a terminal of great value for money.

The second generation iPhone SE "borrows" the A13 Bionic chip of iPhone 11 Pro and features the "best advanced camera system" on any iPhone. The terminal also features a 4.7-inch HD retina display and the return of the Touch ID identification system.

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its Unique combination of small size, high performance and affordable price"Apple Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Phil Schiller said in the announcement." The new second-generation iPhone SE is based on a great idea and improvement in every way, including our best single camera system for photos. and great videos, while still being affordable. "

Schiller said the phone features the "industry-leading performance of the A13 Bionic that enables excellent battery life," along with having a Portrait mode and taking Smart HDR photos. Schiller also said that the iPhone SE takes "incredible videos with stereo audio."

With Touch ID back on the phone, it also returns the home button in the desasapland, reminiscent of previous iPhone. The bigger frames of previous iPhone generations are also back.

IPhone SE will run iOS 13 and it supports many of Apple's regular features, including the App Store, Apple News, Apple TV +, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple Watch. The phone will continue to use Apple's Lightning connector to charge and use accessories like docks and CarPlay.

This new phone will be Available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants with black, white, and red color options. Every purchase of the red iPhone SE is a 100% direct contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS. The price begins from 489 € with increase thereof depending on the amount of storage selected. The phone will be available for reservation starting at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17 (CEST time) from apple.com and the Apple Store application. Apple stores and other authorized sellers and operators will have the phone available for purchase on Friday, April 24, although due to the exceptional situation due to the coronavirus, there may be limitations on face-to-face stock, as well as other types of restrictions that recommend its purchase. digital for home delivery.