Entertainment

Apple Introduces New iPhone SE

April 15, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Apple has revealed its new smartphone: the second generation of the iPhone SE. Those of Cupertino have defined this terminal as "the most affordable iPhone" and the truth is that, reviewing its technical specifications, it is certainly a terminal of great value for money.

The second generation iPhone SE "borrows" the A13 Bionic chip of iPhone 11 Pro and features the "best advanced camera system" on any iPhone. The terminal also features a 4.7-inch HD retina display and the return of the Touch ID identification system.

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its Unique combination of small size, high performance and affordable price"Apple Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Phil Schiller said in the announcement." The new second-generation iPhone SE is based on a great idea and improvement in every way, including our best single camera system for photos. and great videos, while still being affordable. "

Schiller said the phone features the "industry-leading performance of the A13 Bionic that enables excellent battery life," along with having a Portrait mode and taking Smart HDR photos. Schiller also said that the iPhone SE takes "incredible videos with stereo audio."

With Touch ID back on the phone, it also returns the home button in the desasapland, reminiscent of previous iPhone. The bigger frames of previous iPhone generations are also back.

READ:  ONE PIECE 976 is available on MangaPlus: a long-awaited return

IPhone SE will run iOS 13 and it supports many of Apple's regular features, including the App Store, Apple News, Apple TV +, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple Watch. The phone will continue to use Apple's Lightning connector to charge and use accessories like docks and CarPlay.

This new phone will be Available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants with black, white, and red color options. Every purchase of the red iPhone SE is a 100% direct contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS. The price begins from 489 € with increase thereof depending on the amount of storage selected. The phone will be available for reservation starting at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17 (CEST time) from apple.com and the Apple Store application. Apple stores and other authorized sellers and operators will have the phone available for purchase on Friday, April 24, although due to the exceptional situation due to the coronavirus, there may be limitations on face-to-face stock, as well as other types of restrictions that recommend its purchase. digital for home delivery.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.