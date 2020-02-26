         Apple doesn't allow villains to use iPhones in movies, according to Rian Johnson

Share it:

[Notice: This article contains spoilers for 'Daggers in the back']

Every time we think we get close enough to know a little better the ins and outs of the Hollywood film industry, a new secret is revealed that, in addition to leaving us ojipláticos, puts our feet on the ground and makes us see that the rabbit hole goes much further than we can even conceive.

Rian Johnson has been the last filmmaker on unveil one of those weaves that go unnoticed in the eyes of the beholder. It has been within the framework of an interesting interview with the medium Vanity Fair in which he analyzes a scene of the excellent 'Daggers by the back', nominated for the Oscar for the best original script in the last edition of the Academy Awards.

In it, Ransom – the character of Chris Evans – arrives at the Thrombey mansion, coinciding for the first time all the main characters in the same space. If we look, several of them have iPhones, but the only one that does not have an Apple product on top is Ransom. Coincidence? Absolutely: the cupertino company that a villain carries one of his devices flat.

This is what Johnson explained:

"I don't know if I should say this or not. Not because it's lewd or something, but because it can fuck me in the next mystery movie I write. Forget it, I'm going to say it, it's very interesting. Apple lets you use iPhones in movies, but , and this is crucial if you're ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys can't take iPhones on camera. Every filmmaker who has a villain in his movie who should remain a secret will want to kill me right now. "

Undoubtedly, we are facing a fact, at least, curious; even if no wonder that companies of all kinds are particularly scrupulous with product-placement in audiovisual productions. Perhaps, the best thing will be to forget it before the sequel to 'Daggers in the back' arrives on our screens, in which Benoit Blanc will investigate a new crime that we could solve in a matter of seconds Looking at which character has not been tempted to get the latest iPhone model or listen to music with AirPods.