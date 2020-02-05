Apple Arcade: the new video makes us explore the worlds of games accessible in the service

Share it:

The technological giant of Cupertino launches a new promotional campaign for Apple Arcade and publishes a video that summarizes the great variety of gaming universes accessible by subscribers to the subscription service on Mac, Apple TV and iOS mobile systems.

Apple's promotional initiative starts with the trailer "A New World to Play In" and extends to the official website of the company to highlight the numerous interactive experiences offered to those who subscribe to Apple Arcade with over 100 games in the catalog, including to choose.

If you are interested in Apple's new subscription service, on these pages you will find an in-depth analysis in which we provide you with all the information on how to sign up for Apple Arcade for free for a month.

Also on Everyeye.it, we tried to analyze the entire catalog of the new Apple service to discover the ten best Apple Arcade games not to be missed. Among these, it is really impossible not to mention the "zeldesca" adventure Oceanhorn 2 Knights of the Lost Realm, the two-dimensional metroidvania Shinsekai Into the Depths or the puzzle-soaked platformer Where Cards Fall, all reported by Apple's promotional video as titles must have for all subscribers to the service.