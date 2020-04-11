         Apple and Google team up against COVID-19 and will integrate a Bluetooth-based contagion tracking system on iOS and Android

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Apple and Google have decided to intervene. The two big companies just announced the creation of a monitoring system that will be integrated in iOS and Android. The idea? Make available to the health authorities tools that allow the development of applications to try to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Specifically, Google and Apple have decided standardize a Bluetooth LE-based system so that mobile devices serve as a tracking of possible infections. With this standard, both companies will allow applications for Android and iOS to be easily developed that, depending on the people we have approached, they can tell us if any of them has tested positive by coronavirus so that we take the appropriate measures. This is what we know about the new project that will start rolling this May.





How the system will work

The operation of the system, as published by Google and Apple, will be as follows:

When two people are physically close, your phones will exchange identifier codes for Bluetooth. These are "anonymous" codes that will also change from time to time. Each phone will keep two lists: one with the codes of their own sent to other phones of close people and the other with the codes received by close people. In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and so indicates it in an official application of a health organization, automatically own identification codes will be uploaded to the cloud (the ones that the infected user's mobile has been sharing in the last 14 days). Periodically, all mobiles download the identification codes of the users who have tested positive for COVID-19 from the cloud and compare them with the identification codes received from other people who have them stored. Yes on your mobile there is coincidence Between the third-party codes that you have stored (those that have been shared with the people with whom you have been crossing) and with one of those that have tested positive on COVID-19, an app could send you an alert message advising you that you have been around an infected person and get more information on what to do next.

A common standard for iOS and Android in several phases

The joint statement of the two companies shows the intention to launch this project as soon as possible, joining efforts "together with governments and health authorities." The first step of this initiative will be to create an API for both iOS and Android that allows the different applications to access these trace tools in a secure and native way. This API will be available in May and the different monitoring applications will be able to make use of this system.

This API will be common to both operating systems, so that they can work centrally. That is, the trace will be detected regardless of whether a user has an iPhone or an Android mobile.

The second step will be to create a system-level solution. A contact tracking platform based on Bluetooth connections. A system that has already been implemented in solutions like Singapore's TraceTogether app. Because it will be integrated into the operating system itself, all applications that take advantage of this system can be connected to each other regardless of the government that uses them.

The monitoring system It will record who you have been in contact with, but "this information will never come off the phone.". People who have tested positive will not be identified by other users, or by Google or Apple, they explain. Tracking data will only be used to keep track of who you have been in contact with and will only be used by health authorities.

What kind of data will this monitoring system obtain?

One of the debates that have arisen as a result of this type of application is about privacy. From Google and Apple they are aware of the relevance of this project and how many users might feel concerned.

Given this they explain that "privacy, transparency and consent are of utmost importance in this effortWe hope to build this functionality in consultation with interested parties. We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyze. "A position that can be seen in the tweets of Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, CEOs of Alphabet and Apple respectively, where the word 'privacy' is present.

To help public health officials slow the spread of # COVID19, Google & @Manzana are working on a contact tracing approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy. @tim_cook and I are committed to working together on these efforts.https: //t.co/T0j88YBcFu – Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 10, 2020

Contact tracing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We're working with @sundarpichai & @Google to help health officials harness Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency & consent. https://t.co/94XlbmaGZV – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 10, 2020

In the document that has been published, Google and Apple explain that the system "will require the explicit consent of the user" and add that "does not collect personally identifiable information or location data from the user"

As one of the technical documents indicates, the specification of the Bluetooth protocol for contact tracking does not require knowing the user's location and any use of it will be completely optional. The 'rolling proximity identifiers' will change on average every 15 minutes, so "it is unlikely that the user's location can be tracked via Bluetooth over time."

In case the user has been diagnosed positive by COVID-19, the user agrees to share the 'Diagnosis key' with the server. A process where the user will receive information in a transparent way at all times, as explained by Google and Apple.

The truth is that it is a relatively new system. Apple and Google are still working on it and it is not a foolproof mechanism. And it is that despite being a tool integrated into operating systems, users should either update your smartphones or install applications from the Play Store or the App Store. A step that will require user intervention.

In Xataka | The great privacy debate in the times of the coronavirus: what is really at stake in giving our data to combat the pandemic