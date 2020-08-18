Apple and Cloud Gaming: the latest patent describes a service similar to xCloud and Stadia

Share it:

While the rumors about the entry of Amazon and Netflix in the Cloud Gaming multiply on the net, the Cupertino house also seems to be watching with extreme attention to the emerging game streaming sector: the new Apple patent describes a service similar to Google Stadia and Microsoft's xCloud.

On the basis of a patent filed on February 6 by Apple, the American technological giant is working on a service that will allow users in possession of a iOS system to access in 5G or WiFi the "Cloud Rendering Gaming".

Also in the accompanying description i patent explanatory diagrams explicit reference is made to cloud gaming and how to use this service: "Games are stored, played and rendered on a remote server, with data directly transmitted to a remotely connected computing device. This allows users to access video games regardless of the capabilities of their device, as the remote server is in charge of running, rendering and archiving the games. The controls given by the user are transmitted to the server, where they are recorded and returned as input ingame ".

However, the patent specifies that "The current 5G system is unable to efficiently and optimally provide interactive services for games rendered on the cloud": in the second part of Apple's technical diagrams different proposals are proposed solutions to solve these problems.