Appear-Ranman: P.A. Works unveils the new release date of its animated series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you will surely know, the arrival of COVID-19 and the consequent quarantine that has seen billions of people locked in the house in an attempt to decrease the spread of the virus has had serious repercussions on the global market, with the anime and manga industry also found. having to "pay the bill".

Between canceled events and postponed series, what we have recently experienced have been hard months of lean during which we have only been able to wait for news that has been given to us with the dropper, and only now that the grip on the lockdown is being loosened is it being sought to return to a semblance of normalcy. Among the many works that have necessarily been blocked due to the pandemic, there is also the chat Appare-Ranman, the last animated creature license plate P.A. Works.

After the publication of the first episodes, in fact, the series has been postponed to a later date and now, finally, the staff at work on the production has revealed some news about it. Going more specifically, on the official website of the anime, it was made known that the series will start from the principle that the first episode on 3 July 2020, then in a few weeks, a news that will surely make the joy of all those who have long been waiting for specific information about it.

Before saying goodbye, we remind everyone interested that on the pages of Everyeye you can find several trailers dedicated to Appare-Ranman.