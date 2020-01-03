Appeal cautiously lifts the lightning penalty for the 'Zozulya case'

The Appeal Committee has attended the appeal of Vallecano Ray and has suspended the sanction that the Competition Committee imposed by the incidents that ended in the suspension of the meeting before the Albacete corresponding to day 20 of the SmartBank League.

The game was interrupted and subsequently postponed by insults and banners to the Ukrainian Roman Zozulya, rejected by the Vallecana fans, who accuses him of being a Nazi.

The Vallecano club had been punished with a fine of 18,000 euros, the partial closure of its stadium for two games and the celebration of what was left behind closed doors. The president of Lightning, Raúl Martín PresaHe described the sanction as "complete aberration" and insisted that the club is a "victim" of this situation.

Appeal does not enter the "merits" of the matter but admits the appeal of Lightning while waiting for the Vallecano Ray expose "arguments in depth" against the sanction imposed by Competition.