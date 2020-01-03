Sports

Appeal cautiously lifts the lightning penalty for the 'Zozulya case'

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Appeal Committee has attended the appeal of Vallecano Ray and has suspended the sanction that the Competition Committee imposed by the incidents that ended in the suspension of the meeting before the Albacete corresponding to day 20 of the SmartBank League.

The game was interrupted and subsequently postponed by insults and banners to the Ukrainian Roman Zozulya, rejected by the Vallecana fans, who accuses him of being a Nazi.

The Vallecano club had been punished with a fine of 18,000 euros, the partial closure of its stadium for two games and the celebration of what was left behind closed doors. The president of Lightning, Raúl Martín PresaHe described the sanction as "complete aberration" and insisted that the club is a "victim" of this situation.

Appeal does not enter the "merits" of the matter but admits the appeal of Lightning while waiting for the Vallecano Ray expose "arguments in depth" against the sanction imposed by Competition.

READ:  Serious André Gomes injury after suffering an entry

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.