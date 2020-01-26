Appare-Ranman: The shared images of the anime show the incredible work on the details

Share it:

Angel Beats !, Shirobako, Fairy Gone: these are the names of some of the recent works and not of the P.A. Works. Now a consolidated reality in the panorama of Japanese animation, the studio is preparing for the debut of the new anime, Appears-Ranman!, scheduled for April 2020.

And it does it with some images so cured as to take your breath away. Appears-Ranman! will follow the story of a penniless samurai and his friend engineer appears, in the exact same financial situation. The two will decide to participate together in the Trans-American, a race where steam powered cars compete, hoping to be able to win the prizes and thus redeem themselves from a bankruptcy present.

The setting will inevitably focus on the stages of the race, with Appare and Kosame launching spectators into the U.S. world, from Los Angeles to New York. The new images of the character designer Ahndongshik allow you to take a look at the places where the series will be animated, among the city skyscrapers in the dusty deserts visited both at night and during the day.

In the gallery below you can see the three images disclosed on these scenarios, colorful and detailed. What do you think of these illustrations by Appare-Ranman?