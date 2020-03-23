Appare-Ranman: a new trailer and more details on Cast and Opening are available

Share it:

Kadokawa has released a new promotional video of the anime of P.A. Works – Appears-Ranman – on the occasion of a live streaming aired yesterday. The film anticipates the opening of the anime, "I got it!", Made by the trio Mia REGINA, and reveals new members of the cast so far unpublished:

Kenjiro Tsuda (Richard Riesman)

Tetsu Inada (Chase the Bad)

Daisuke Ono (Gil T. Shiga)

The animated series will be broadcast starting April 10th on Tokyo MX, AT-X, Kitanihon Broadcasting, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV AND BS11. Funimation will stream the anime with English subtitles and dubbing.

The plot of the anime is set in the late 19th century and on the eve of the next one. After a certain setback, the brilliant but socially inept engineer Sorano Appare (first family name) and the shrewd but cowardly samurai Isshiki Kosame find themselves adrift on a boat from Japan to America.

Broke, the two decide to compete in the Trans-America Wild Race to win the prize and return to Japan. The two fight outraged outlaw rivals and the same great outdoors as they race through the wild West. From the starting line in Los Angeles to the finish in New York, they travel in the steam car they built.

Thanks to Yamato Animation, Appare-Ranman will arrive in simulcast also in our country from April 10th. Appare-Ranman was directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, who also took care of the script; Yurie Ohigashi is the character designer, assisted by Shiho Takeuchi in the role of mechanical designer.

The artistic direction of the work is by Miho Sugiura, Satoki Ida is the director of sound and Evan Call has created the music sector.

The first images of Appare-Ranman show the incredible work on the details.