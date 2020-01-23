Aphrodite! Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her curves in micro shorts

Lizbeth Rodríguez "threw the house out the window" to celebrate her 11.6 million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate as it should, ex The former Badabun Girl ’was seen in sexy outfit: some mini shorts of the most fitted, accompanied by a belly button in neon tones, which revealed her curvy body.

He accompanied the series of postcards with this emotional legend:

11.6 million friends !!! What better way to start the year, than with this great manifestation of love and support! Thank you because despite everything, you have shown me that you will always be for me! You are a wonderful person and I want to continue growing with you! I love you! ”

The image already exceeded 650 thousand "likes" and unleashed all kinds of compliments towards Lizbeth:

"Congratulations beautiful Liiiz! ❤️ Almost 12 million😍❤️."

"You are beautiful,"

“Beautiful where they see you liz😘.

2019 was difficult for Lizbeth, and after the scandals about the CEO of Badabun, Rodriguez lost his job and is now taking time to decide what will follow for her.

