Apex Legends, Year 2: innovation will be the main theme, says Respawn

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The battle royale by Respawn Entertainment is preparing to face its second year of presence on the market: the debut of Apex Legends it dates back to February 2019, with a surprise publication immediately following the official announcement.

On this new challenge, he recently intervened Dusty Welch, COO of the software house. Interviewed by colleagues from GameSpot, the latter said that the main theme of this new phase of Apex Legends will be theinnovationThe first year of the game's life, Welch continues, was mainly dedicated to building a "muscle memory"and looking for their own rhythm and approach to gender. Before Apex Legends, in fact, the COO recalls, Respawn had never brought a title on the market that needed continuous live service support. In addition, the title was also based on a new IP, making the challenge even more courageous.

Now Season 4 of Apex Legends has started and among the elements deemed winning by the software house is the choice to enrich the gameplay dynamics with a constantly evolving narrative component. "There are games (in the battle royale genre) that are solely multiplayer. We want to bring something new. And we think it is storytelling – find a reason to make people interested and attached to the game (…), create an emotional relationship with a character – is much deeperbetter than not having it".

In closing, we point out that on Valentine's Day, the Duo mode is back in Apex Legends.