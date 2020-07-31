Apex Legends: Wraith is the first hero to transform into a Nendoroid

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The line continues to expand with new faces Nendoroid, or the tender action figures produced by GoodSmile Company, which is about to welcome into your family too Wraith. The famous character of Apex Legends it was in fact transformed by the company into a small collectible figurine.

While we are writing to you, it is not yet possible to preorder on the official website, since the only known information on the object comes from the official Twitter account of the battle royale branded Respawn Entertainment. By carefully observing the images attached to the tweet, we can see that the usual one is present in the package booth transparent for positioning the character, a submachine gun Prowler, a small purple portal and the inevitable Kunaior rather rare heirloom of Wraith's family.

Waiting for GoodSmile Company US to open the official product page so that you can learn more about the launch period and price, we remind you that Apex Legends is among the games that have contributed most to Electronic Arts' big earnings in the first half of 2020 .

Have you already downloaded the new package for free with the Apex Legends PlayStation Plus?