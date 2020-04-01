Apex Legends will include a surprise related to Titanfall in season 5

Share it:

Currently the frenetic Apex Legends Respawn Entertainment is in its fourth season of content and there are already some clues about what is coming in season 5 with surprises included.

In the latest issue of Game Informer magazine, a group of developers from the studio was interviewed and in one of the responses one of them reveals that in season 5 there will be a surprise that will be appreciated by all those who have been with the team since the time of Titanfall.

Apex Legends takes place in the same universe as Titanfall and therefore players expect there to be more than one cross between both licenses. At the moment we have already seen some weapons making the jump and various cameos.

The surprise that we are anticipating could well be that one of the iconic characters from Titanfall is added to the ever-widening list of selectable characters for the games of this battle royale. There are a few to choose from since in that license there came to be a very interesting campaasapland mode that was complemented by a multiplayer with a game style and some quite different modes from what is usually seen in competitive FPS.

Apex Legends burst the genre at the time, launching by surprise, for free and with a pretty cool view of the battle royale. He got millions of players in a few days and has been expanding since then, although he has not stopped losing followers in all these months. Despite this, the team is still strongly committed to the title and the community is still large and dedicated enough to make it worthwhile to continue releasing content.

