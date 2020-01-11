Apex Legends wants to distance itself from Fortnite and boost its universe

Share it:

Respawn Entertainment does not want Apex Legends to compete directly with Fortnite, the current undisputed leader of the genre battle royale. In an encounter with Los Angeles Times on the occasion of the appointment of Zampella as the new CEO of DICE L.A., the director assures that the differences between the two are many and that this should be so for his title to differentiate and distance the work of Epic Games.

"Fortnite is leaning towards crossovers," he says, in relation to the cross encounters between Fortnite and other major brands such as Star Wars or Marvel. "Apex is adapting to a science fiction theme." It also assumes that the world is more "generic", and although it is difficult to recognize it, its objective with the title is to become a video game where the characters were the main protagonists. "We wanted something more identifiable with his characters”, He emphasizes, above the world itself. Qualifies, in turn, Fortnite more as a "social event." Your goal as of now is improve the Apex universe for the characters and the narrative around them.

Vince Zampella He has become the new leader of DICE L.A., the study that until now had been limited to supporting the main team of DICE. This restructuring entails the independence of DICE L.A., which will change its name with the purpose of knowing themselves as a study not subordinate to that of Stockholm; in fact, they will start working on a new video game.

Things look like this: Stig asmussen, director of Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order, will be the director of Respawn narrative video games. For its part, the Zampella team – whose new name is still to be confirmed – will start with something new. Finally, Chad Grenier, becomes the head of Apex Legends; while Pete Hirchmann will deal with the IP of Medal of Honor.

Apex Legends closed the year 2019 in top form

Last November we learned that the title had managed to generate 45 million dollars in October, its best month in terms of revenue since the surprise launch of the title in early 2019 and after numerous months in constant decline. The game was able to reinterpret itself based on updates, seasons and additions designed on the quality of life of the playable experience. According to data from the EA itself, the game has a community of more than 70 million registered users (Q2 / 2019-20).

