Apex Legends: unveiled the video of Assimilation, Season 4

The guys from Respawn Entertainment keep their word and, during the last streaming event held on YouTube, officially announce Assimilation, Season 4 of Apex Legends. Here then are all the gameplay news of the new phase of the free battle royale of Electronic Arts on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The presentation video of Assimilation illustrates the surprises that US developers have in store for us, starting with the confirmation of the rumors of these weeks that suggested the introduction of Forge such as new Legend.

The DevStream of Respawn sets the launch date of the fourth Season of Apex Legends for the day of Tuesday 4 February, with simultaneous landing on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One through the usual down of the preparatory servers to the arrival of the free update.

In addition to Forge, EA's next free shooter season will add a new weapon, the Sentinel sniper rifle. Also starting from February 4, we will witness the entrance of a Battle Pass unpublished, with the proverbial division of the activities to be carried out and the objects to be unlocked between free and premium Tier.

Season 4 will also offer surprises as regards the settings, with the "division" of the arenas that will characterize the classified challenges: World's Edge it will indeed be available from February 3 to March 23, while Kings Canyon will be reintroduced from March 24 to May 5. The nightly version of Canyon of the Kings will instead be the backdrop to multiplayer battles for just two days, from 24 to 25 January.

More information on Assimilation will be shared by the American authors over the next few days: in the meantime, at the top of the news you will find the recording of the stream organized by Respawn to unveil Season 4 of Apex Legends and offer us a quick smattering of its contents.