Apex Legends: third person and King's Canyon in the Grand Soirée Arcade event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Catching all the fans by surprise, Respawn Entertainment announced the event with a video Grand Soirée Arcade of Apex Legends, during which players will not only be able to return to the night version of the Canyon of the Kings, but also try the new third-person camera mode.

The timed event starring Pathfinder will begin next January 14, 2020 and will end exactly after two weeks, or January 28th. During these 14 days, different special modes will be offered to players in rotation and, among these, we also find one with the much talked-about third-person mode. Among the other additional modes there is also one entitled Gold Rush, in which pairs of players will have to fight each other in maps where all weapons and equipment are legendary.

The development team also announced the arrival of a new event progression system that will allow users to complete challenges and get the following free rewards:

Mirage costume

Camouflage for the Peacekeeper pump action shotgun

Camouflage for the R-301 assault rifle

Camouflage for the Havoc assault rifle

Loading screens

Emblems

Badge

Each game mode will come with a set of three challenges to complete to get 1,000 points. If you are looking for extra points you can instead complete the bonus challenges that will be available from 19:00 on January 17 to 19:00 on January 20. Upon reaching 5,500 points you can get everything that will be made available to players for free. In addition to the free rewards, you will usually find a series of paid skins and camouflages that will also rotate in the shop and can be unlocked with the creation metals.

If all this is not enough for you, know that six legendary skins will also be added to those that can be found inside the apex chests and that will be added to the pendants recently introduced with the heavy changes to the Apex Legends progression system.