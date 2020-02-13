Apex Legends, the Valentine's Day event has started: Duo Mode is back!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As widely announced, Apex LEgends welcomed Rendezvous, the Valentine's Day event, which will remain active until Wednesday 19 February.

Until then, in the full spirit of the party, all players will be enticed to participate in the Duo mode, returning for a limited time. Those who play with a friend will be able to double the experience points obtained, up to a maximum of 20,000 per day. Players who log in during the scheduled period will also be rewarded with a special Valentine's Day 2020 badge, and will have the opportunity to get old and new party items, including two weapon decorations with Nessie and Pathfinder, the "Way of the Heart" skin for the Longbow, and the "For the love of the game" banner. Find a preview of these objects in the images collected in the gallery below. Also, to entice you to play with the pros

We take this opportunity to remind you that today the Assimilation Pack with a Revenant skin, the new legend of Season 4 of Apex Legends, and many Apex Coins has also been made available. About the new season, among our pages you will find the guide to the best weapons of Season 4 of Apex Legends.