Apex Legends: the physical edition dedicated to Octane is available, it includes an exclusive skin

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment continues to publish new physical editions of Apex Legends, the famous battle royale that only recently welcomed Season 4 and the mysterious hero Revenant.

After seeing the special editions dedicated to the Bloodhound tech huntress and the support heroine Lifeline, here comes a boxed version of the game for Octane, the crazy Brazilian legend who can run faster than lightning. Just like the other editions of the game, the Octane Edition does not include a disc but only a case with the code inside to get various in-game bonuses.

Here are all the contents of the Octane Edition of the game:

Legendary Skin Arachnid of Octane

Legendary Spider Bite Skin for the Radius Sniper Rifle

Exclusive purple widow weapon decoration

Exclusive Poisonous badge

1,000 Apex coins

In case you are interested in purchasing, know that the Apane Legends Octane Edition is available today at the recommended price of € 19.99 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively on the EA Origin client).

Speaking of bundles, did you know that the Apex Legends Assimilation Package is also available by few, containing an exclusive Revenant skin and an Apex Coin nest egg?