Apex Legends: the map in night mode among the leaks of Season 6

After witnessing the launch of Apex Legends Season 6 at Maximum Power, the dataminers of the Respawn battle royale get back to work and discover inactive files that seem to suggest the return of Shadowfall, the limited time mode with the map at night .

Fans of Electronic Arts’ free shooter will certainly remember last year’s Shadowfall challenges with the Apex Legends night map, an activity that allowed them to celebrate Halloween by trying their hand at “dark colors” challenges with gameplay modifiers represented, for example, by the ability to “reappear as undead” after being shot down.

The references to the Shadowfall mode traced by the dataminer among the inactive files of the latest patch of Season 6 of Apex Legends, however, do not provide further clarification on how to access these challenges, except for the fact that this special LTM should be called “Shadow Royale”. It is also unclear whether the eventual return of Shadowfall timed mode will take place against the background of the map Canyon dei Re o di Borders of the World.

While we wait to receive a clarification from the developers, or further advances from the dataminer scene, we remind you that on these pages you will find an in-depth analysis with all the news of Apex Legends Season 6 from crafting to Evo shields.