Apex Legends: the Grand Soirée event kicks off with the new rotation mode

Respawn Entertainment kicked off the event Grand Soirée of Apex Legends which, starting today, will offer players two weeks of new challenges, unprecedented prizes and exclusive rewards in the name of the "magnificent 1920s".

Grand Soirée, from today until January 28th, will introduce some interesting news within Apex Legends. There Rotating game mode will allow players to try their hand in a different mode every two days and will include great classics and some new features, for a total of seven different experiences. During the event it will be possible complete the challenges to receive special "arcade" points with which to unlock more and more exclusive rewards: the more points will be accumulated and the more prizes will be unlocked. Finally in event shop you can buy very elegant art deco cosmetic items and the new skins added to the standard loot. Also in this last case the skins will be proposed in rotation.

During the weekend, from 19:00 on January 17 to 19:00 on January 20, bonus challenges will be added with which to get up to 500 points. A great way to entertain yourself while waiting to know something more about Season 4 of Apex Legends.