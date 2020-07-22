Apex Legends: special bundles on offer; leak for Portal and Half-Life themed content

Share it:

The Respawn Entertainment team has officially announced the launch of a special sale period on Apex Legends, with a series of exclusive bundles offered for a limited time.

The official Twitter account of the title presents the initiative Summer of Plunder Sale, which will be active in the period between Tuesday 21 and Tuesday 28 July. During this time, players will have access to bundles dedicated to exclusive weapons, legendary skins and Apex Packs, all at a discounted price. Specifically, these are the promotions proposed:

Holy Grail Bundle – 700 Apex Coin: 1 Legendary Pack, 7 Apex Pack, Golden Chalice Charm;

– 700 Apex Coin: 1 Legendary Pack, 7 Apex Pack, Golden Chalice Charm; Lucky Cat Bundle – 2000 Apex Coin: 25 Apex Pack, Lucky Cat Charm;

– 2000 Apex Coin: 25 Apex Pack, Lucky Cat Charm; Treasure Trove Bundle – 5000 Apex Coin: 70 Apex Pack, Rare r301;

– 5000 Apex Coin: 70 Apex Pack, Rare r301; Voidwalker Bundle – 2500 Apex Coin: Legendary Wraith Voidwalker, Voidwalker Banner Frame, Rare Gnarly RE-45;

– 2500 Apex Coin: Legendary Wraith Voidwalker, Voidwalker Banner Frame, Rare Gnarly RE-45; Phase Shift Bundle – 1000 Apex Coin: Lifeline Blossom, Bangalore Counter-Culture, Prowler Night Light;

Dressed to Kill Bundle – 2500 Apex Coin: Unlock Loba, Exclusive Legendary P2020 Ivory Fang, Exclusive Rare Loba Elegant;

In addition, EA appears to have incorrectly published a now removed post announcing some specials Half-Life and Portal themed content, arriving following the arrival of Apex Legends on Steam.

In closing, remember that soon Apex Legends will arrive on mobile platforms.