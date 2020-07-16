Apex Legends: Season 6 will introduce Ash and the new Olympus map?

Share it:

Today came in Season 5 of Apex Legends the last of the PvE missions, thanks to which players have not only been able to discover new information on the history and characters of the game, but also on what could be the main contents of the next update.

According to the latest events, it has been possible to find out that the parents of Loba have been murdered by Revenant on Olympus, a city of psamathe. After this event, the cybernetic character was teleported to Psamathe, where he found himself faced with a battered version of Ash, which has come back to life by welcoming him to Olympus. The mission ends here, serving as a likely teaser for what awaits us in Season 6. There are therefore very few doubts that Ash, a character already known to those who have played TitanFall 2, both the next playable hero and that Olympus is none other than the third map that will see the light in Respawn Entertainment's battle royale.

At this point there is nothing left to do but wait for new information from the developers, who will not fail to announce the next season with an official trailer over the next few weeks.

