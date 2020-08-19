Apex Legends, Season 6 is here! All the news, from crafting to Evo shields

Share it:

As widely announced, Season 6 of Apex Legends officially began today, called Maximum power, which brought some fresh air into the battle royale.

We have already fully described the main news in recent days. For example, we introduced you to the new Rampart Legend, tech-savvy who has made a name for herself in clandestine combat, as well as the new Season 6 Battle Pass with over 100 unlockables (including holosprays), map changes The Borders of the World, the new Volta energy SMG and Season 6 Ranked

The news, in any case, does not end here, since Respawn has also added a new one Creation System: in some points of interest there are now devices from which you can extract materials (their position changes in each game). Small amounts of materials are also found in loot pods. Once you get them you need to take them to the Replicator, a tool that can build eight different types of objects. Some will be available in daily or weekly rotation, and just check the mode selection screen and the map to find out what's currently in rotation.

weekly – High-end consumables and equipment;

daily – Weapons and accessories.

The other important news of Season 6 is represented by the disruption of the Armor system. The Evo shield is the only armor available and is capable of evolving. There are several ways to level him up, such as dealing damage and collecting materials. The white, blue and purple shields you find on the field are none other than pre-leveled Evo shields. The only exception is the golden shield, which as usual can only be found very rarely.

Here are the damage requirements needed to level them up:

Damage to make it white – 50

Damage to turn it blue – 125

Damage to make it purple – 250

Damage to turn it red – 500

You can also deposit the Evo shield at the replicator, to reduce the amount of points needed to make him level up. And if you are already close to the next level, the Replicator might even evolve it.