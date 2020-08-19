Apex Legends, Season 6 at Maximum Power: let's discover the new Battle Pass

Share it:

On the eve of the day destined to mark the debut of Season 6 of Apex Legends, entitled Maximum power, the guys from Respawn Entertainment led us to discover the new Battle Pass that will animate the progression of the battle royale in the coming weeks.

In the trailer shared for the occasion, we can get a taste of the over 100 new unlockables by the buyers of the Apex Legends Season 6 Battle Pass, which as usual will be offered at 950 Apex Coins. Less patients will be able to purchase the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins, which offers immediate unlocking of the first 25 levels. By leveling up in the Pass, players will have the opportunity to get their hands on exclusive items such as Legendary Skins for Heroes, Apex Packs and a brand new addition, the olospray. The images are worth a thousand words, so you are invited to watch the trailer at the opening of the news.

Apex Legends Season 6, which kicks off tomorrow 18 August, will introduce the new Legend Rampart, the tech queen who has made a name for herself in clandestine combat, the new creation system, Ranked Season 6, and the Volta weapon, an energy SMG.