Apex Legends Season 4: Revenant and the changes to the map in the first gameplay trailer

Last week, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment surprised us by publishing the first trailer of Season 4 of Apex Legends, which told us the story of the origins of Revenant, the new Legend ready to launch into the ruthless arena of battle royale.

Today, as promised, they showed the first official gameplay trailer of Season 4, which put aside the story to offer a full-bodied taste of the actual action, and in particular skills that the new Legend will be able to use in combat. The movie also highlights the news of season 4 and changes to the map, on which the new Planet Harvester will rise, the first thing players will notice when they land. It is a structure commissioned by Hammond Robotics for the extraction of precious metals from the subsoil (for unknown reasons), whose red "ray" can be seen from anywhere on the island. Find the trailer at the beginning of the news, enjoy!

Assimilation (that's the title of Apex Legends Season 4) will start tomorrow February 4th, and in addition to Revenant, a cyborg consumed with hatred and obsessed with revenge, will also introduce a new Battle Pass with over 100 rewards (including legendary skins, Apex packs, loading screens and music packs), the Sentinel sliding shutter sniper rifle and the Series 3 of Ranked Mode. On the same day, the Apex Legends anniversary celebrations will begin, which will continue until February 11 and will allow you to unlock the weapon decoration Origami flying creature, a loyalty badge and 10,000 Experience Points for the first game of each day.