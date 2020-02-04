Apex Legends, Season 4: gameplay video coming today, users worried about Revenant

Share it:

There are only a few hours left to the official debut of Season 4 of Apex Legends, which should introduce several innovations in the battle round including a new weapon and the monstrous legend Revenant. However, it seems that many are worried about the arrival of the cyborg, which could give players and developers some headaches.

Anyone who plays the Respawn title knows well, in fact, that one year after the release there is still an annoying problem related to hitbox Pathfinder, whose shape makes the legend more difficult to hit than other characters like Gibraltar and Caustic. In this regard, many believe that with the arrival of Revenant the same problem may arise again unless the developers finally decide to publish concurrently with the launch of Season 4 a full-bodied update that will fix this problem once for all.

In any case we will have to wait only a few hours to find out all the news coming, since it is scheduled for tonight at 19:00 the first trailer that will show for the first time ever the gameplay of Season 4 and, why not, the mysterious Revenant on the move.