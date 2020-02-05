Apex Legends, Season 4 available: Revenant skills and Season Pass skins

Share it:

The wait has finally come to an end and it is now possible to download the update that introduces Season 4 of Apex Legends, which brings a breath of fresh air in the battle royale branded Respawn Entertainment.

The highlight of the new shooter season is definitely Revenant, the new legend that sowed panic in the last trailer of the Apex Legends story and eliminated Forge, the big man initially announced as the new Season 4 character.

Here are all the hero's abilities:

Stalker (passive ability): this particular ability allows Revenant to be faster from crouching and to climb higher

Silence (tactical ability): Revenant launches a device that deals damage and silences enemy skills for 10 seconds

Totem of Death (Ultimate): when active, Revenant places a Totem that prevents those who use it from dying. In the event that they are fatally injured, you will not KO and return to the Totem

We remind you that it is possible to buy the character in question even without spending a single penny, since it can be added to your account by spending the Apex Coins and the Legend Tokens, currency that accumulates simply by playing the title. They will be enough for you 12,000 red coins to unlock the character and start sowing death and destruction in the Borders of the World. Among the other novelties of the season we find the new called sniper rifle Sentinel and a series of changes to the map introduced with Season 3: the Planet Harvester and the big hole that divides in two Capitol City, the place where players love to land. No less important is the Search field, a new area located between Epicenter and Skyhook where you can find racks full of weapons that recall those available in the shooting range.

As usual, a new Battle Pass full of rewards has also been introduced to unlock through the accumulation of experience points and the completion of daily and weekly challenges.

Here are the main rewards of the new pass, the initial cost of which is 950 Apex Coin:

Punto Zero, legendary skin for R-99 submachine gun – Level 1

Low energy, rare skin for Lifeline – Level 1

Synergy, rare skin for Pathfinder – Level 1

Blue steel, rare skin for Crypto – Level 1

Model soldier, legendary skin for Wraith – Level 25

Cyberpunk, legendary skin for Wattson – Level 50

Cyber ​​Sludge, rare skin for Caustic – Level 60 (free for everyone)

Heavy Metal, legendary skin for Flatline assault rifle – Level 100

Heat sink, legendary skin for Flatline assault rifle – Level 110

We also remind you that theApex Legends Anniversary event, during which you can get exclusive prizes and bonus experience points with the first game of the day, so as to receive a boost to the climb in the Season Pass.