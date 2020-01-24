Apex Legends, Season 4: anniversary event and competitive news

Share it:

Today was a day of great announcements for Apex Legends and, in conjunction with the reveal of the Season 4 and the new content among which we find the hero Forge and the Sentinel weapon, we also witnessed the announcement of a new timed event to be held on the anniversary and the changes for the competitive.

The developers have confirmed the arrival of a particular event during which it will be possible to obtain unique prizes and a lot of experience. Just log in during the period included between 4 and 11 February 2020 to unlock the Origami flying creature weapon decoration,

a loyalty badge and 10,000 Experience Points for the first game of the day (bonus valid every 24 hours). It also appears that the badge will have three different versions and will change based on the date you started playing Respawn Entertainment's battle royale.

For what concerns the Series 3 of the competitive mode, the development team has decided to insert several innovations to keep the interest of the players high and make the goal higher, or the achievement of the Apex Predator degree, even more complex. In fact, between Diamante and Predator grades it has been added Master's degree, which needs 10,000 PCs to be reached. Another novelty concerns the introduction of the Divisions which will divide the competitive season into two parts: one that will end on March 23 and will be set in the Frontiers of the World and the other that will end on May 5 and will take place in the Canyon of the Kings.

Here are the PC costs of tickets to participate in a competitive match of Season 4:

Bronze games will be free

Silver games will cost 12 PCs

Gold games will cost 24 PCs

Platinum games will cost 36 PCs

Diamond games will cost 48 PCs

Master games will cost 60 PCs

Apex Predator games will cost 60 PCs

In closing, we remind you that on the official website you will find every single detail about the competitive of the next season of Apex Legends, which we remind you will start on February 4, 2020.