Apex Legends: Rampart is at Full Power in the Season 6 video!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Respawn is preparing to expand the roster of Apex Legends characters to welcome Rampart, the new Legend who will enter EA's battle royale with the start of Season 6 Maximum Power.

As illustrated by the Respawn team in the presentation video of Rampart, Apex Legends' new digital warrior will be equipped with a gatling turret called Sheila, callable with the Ultimate ability. Over the course of Season 6 of Apex Legends we will see many new features ranging from the addition of a Battle Pass with over 100 exclusive items including legendary skins, Apex packs, holosprays and more.

With the ingame phase inaugurated by Season 6 Maximum Power, the Creation System, a feature that will allow each Legend to tap into materials scattered across the map to build new pieces of equipment.

In addition to the Battle Pass and the creation system, Respawn's futuristic FPS is preparing to welcome theVolt energy SMG, a new phase of ranked challenges and many other contents planned during the Massima Potenza course. Apex Legends Season 6 will officially start on August 18 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.