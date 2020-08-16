Apex Legends: Rampart gameplay video with the news of the World Borders map

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After showing the Apex Legends animated short with Rampart, the authors of Respawn packs a gameplay video that illustrates the skills of the new Season 6 Legend.

To accompany the movie offering a small appetizer of powers, of the skills and of Rampart equipment in fact we find a special of Jason McCord. From the pages of the official website of EA's blockbuster shooter, the director of the design team of Apex Legends announces the arrival of multiple surprises for the explorers of World's End.

In Respawn's intentions, the work done will make the game experience on the lava side of the map more stimulating, provide greater variety of choice for rotations and create interesting gameplay mechanics for "create new combat scenarios". Here is a summary of the major changes which will involve the World Borders area:

Hammond Launch Base Expansion

The structure of the Countdown base will replace the Drilling Area

Under the rails east of the Collector there will be a Gathering Point

The structures of Launch Base, Countdown and Collection Point will be defended by reinforced walls

A passage will open to the east of Campo, with a tunnel that will lead through the Zona del Crag and the Tracks up to Skyhook

The train will no longer move: the carriages will be scattered around the different areas of the map

Added a geyser south of Lava Rift to facilitate crossing the Sulfur River

To those who follow us, we remind you that the Season 6 of Apex Legends will officially start on the day of Tuesday 18th August on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.