Apex Legends presents the System Override event for March

Between March 3 and 17 Apex Legends You will be celebrating your next big event, System Override. In this event you can obtain legendary weapon aspects, return to the Canyon of the Kings and discover the new evoescudos.

During this event you can play the new game mode Already looted, it will be played during the first week at the End of the World and in the second week at the Canyon of the Kings, two legendary weapon aspects will be offered, 24 premium cosmetic elements and the set of Octane family heirloom for free if we get the 24 unlocks.

On the already sacked mode:

Have you ever spent the entire game looking for a Spitfire and only found Mozambiques? Wouldn't you love to draw a reliable path to a 301 and purple armor? Well, the next way you will love it.

Already looted brings a different touch to the Apex games. Due to a system error, the booties appear in the same location in all games during the event. Even the locations of the ring and the transport route will be fixed in this mode, which will change daily, while the location of the booties will be the same throughout the event. The intention is to create a short-term goal restructuring and reward players for learning the new progress. But be careful: not only you will know the location of the combination of the extended charger of the R-99. The first week of the limited-time mode Already looted will be held at the End of the world. In the second, we will return to the Canyon of the Kings.

About evoescudos:

As part of the limited time mode Already looted, we will present a new type of equipment: evoescudos. When you pick up an evoescudo, it will start weaker than a common (white) body shield, but as you deal damage to players not knocked down during the game, it will be even more powerful than the epic (purple) body shield. Evoescudos change color as they go, but their distinctive brightness will help you identify them. Progress is also transferred from one person to another, so interesting situations will occur later in the game. For starters, the evoescudos will be exclusive to the game mode Already looted and will appear more frequently. When the event is over, we will consider adding the evoescudos to all the games, so tell us what you think.

More details of System Override here.