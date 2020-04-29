Apex Legends prepares the arrival of a new legend in season 5

Entertainment

April 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
The clues related to the novelties that season 5 of Apex Legends and one of them seems to refer to the new legend that will be added to the game's template.

The girl in this image is Loba, daughter of Marcos Andrade, one of the targets that Revenant kills, the ruthless killing machine that debuted in season 4 of the game as a new playable legend.

It has long been believed that Loba would be one of the new characters and that she would come to the Apex Legends tournament in search of Revenant to take her well-deserved revenge. Now it seems that it is being confirmed.

The new season will arrive on May 12 and that's when we will know exactly who is the new face of the tournament. Whoever it is better that you are saving those necessary points to buy it and start testing its mechanics from the day of the premiere.

Right now the game is in the middle of a temporary event focused on the use of specific armor. In each game, only one type of armor appears and players launch into combat with it already equipped, as well as with the P2020 pistol from the beginning of the game. It is not possible to obtain other types of armor during the confrontations, only batteries and batteries to recharge the one we already have. The event will be active until the fifth season comes into play.

