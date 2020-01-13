Technology

Apex Legends prepares for the Great Soiree Arcade, an event with 7 game modes

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

Respawn announces the new event of Apex Legends called Great Soiree Arcade, which will take place in the game over the next two weeks. Specifically, of January 14-28, the event will allow players to dress in their best clothes and be part of a dynamic experience with new modes every two days, besides being able to obtain rewards and various cosmetics and outfits inspired by Art Deco. We detail it, in addition to remembering that the “Global Series", the official competition of the game, has already been announced.

Everything about the Great Soiree Arcade

As we can read in detail in the Apex Blog, these are all the news that the event will bring with it once it starts on the next day 14:

  • Seven rotary modes for a limited time These modes will be diverse and rotate every two days. We can expect to find some already known as armed Y Dangerous and other new modes like DUMMIE´s Great Day. Each mode will have three new challenges with a total value of 1,000 points.
  • Reward Track event It is a new tracking system that offers players more rewards and even more ways to earn them. Users must complete a series of challenges in order to accumulate Arcade points and earn more and more prestigious rewards throughout the event.
  • Bonus Weekend specifically, from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, players can obtain an additional set of event-specific challenges for a total value of 500 points.
  • Direct Purchase Event Store During the event there will be a series of legendary skins, as well as other cosmetics inspired by Art Deco for players to dress their characters with the best galas.

READ:  16-Inch MacBook Will Come Soon to Replace 15-Inch MacBook Pro

Source: Respawn press release

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.