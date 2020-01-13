Apex Legends prepares for the Great Soiree Arcade, an event with 7 game modes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Respawn announces the new event of Apex Legends called Great Soiree Arcade, which will take place in the game over the next two weeks. Specifically, of January 14-28, the event will allow players to dress in their best clothes and be part of a dynamic experience with new modes every two days, besides being able to obtain rewards and various cosmetics and outfits inspired by Art Deco. We detail it, in addition to remembering that the “Global Series", the official competition of the game, has already been announced.

Everything about the Great Soiree Arcade

As we can read in detail in the Apex Blog, these are all the news that the event will bring with it once it starts on the next day 14:

Seven rotary modes for a limited time – These modes will be diverse and rotate every two days. We can expect to find some already known as armed Y Dangerous and other new modes like DUMMIE´s Great Day . Each mode will have three new challenges with a total value of 1,000 points.

These modes will be diverse and rotate every two days. We can expect to find some already known as Y and other new modes like . Each mode will have three new challenges with a total value of 1,000 points. Reward Track event – It is a new tracking system that offers players more rewards and even more ways to earn them. Users must complete a series of challenges in order to accumulate Arcade points and earn more and more prestigious rewards throughout the event.

It is a new tracking system that offers players more rewards and even more ways to earn them. Users must complete a series of challenges in order to accumulate Arcade points and earn more and more prestigious rewards throughout the event. Bonus Weekend – specifically, from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, players can obtain an additional set of event-specific challenges for a total value of 500 points.

specifically, from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, players can obtain an additional set of event-specific challenges for a total value of 500 points. Direct Purchase Event Store – During the event there will be a series of legendary skins, as well as other cosmetics inspired by Art Deco for players to dress their characters with the best galas.

Source: Respawn press release