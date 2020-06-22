Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch: the satisfied team will support motion sensors

Share it:

During the EA Play Live 2020 event, the leaders of the gaming giant shared a series of new announcements, including confirmation of the future arrival of a Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends.

The popular battle royale developed by Respawn Entertainment is therefore preparing to land on a new platform, with the console of the Kyoto House that will go alongside PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. To offer some further information on what will be the characteristics of the port for Nintendo Switch, Chead Grenier, of the development team, had the opportunity to dialogue with the editors of Gamespot.

From this chat, which you find in full version at the beginning of this news, some interesting considerations emerged. On the one hand, Grenier outlined the picture of a certain satisfaction within the team for the results obtained. The Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends has been in the works for some time now and, he assures, it is currently aesthetically very beautiful and works wonderfully. Obviously, the conversion brought some challenges and Respawn made some changes to adapt the free to play to the Nintendo console.

Apex Legends will arrive on Nintendo Switch with support for motion sensors and at launch it will be updated to offer the same content as existing counterparts.